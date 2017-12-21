Movie Goggles: Ep 1 – The Room (2003)

In their debut episode, Nic & Shivé review what is called by many, “The worst film ever made”.

The Room is a 2003 American independent drama film written, directed, produced by, and starring, Tommy Wiseau. The Room follows a successful banker (Tommy Wiseau) as his fiancee (Juliette Danielle) tempts and manipulates his best friend (Greg Sestero).

Put on your Movie Goggles as they review the cult classic which forever cemented Tommy Wiseau’s notorious place in film history.

 

 

Contributors

Nicolas Zoumboulis
Shivé Prema

December 21st 2017
