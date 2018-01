Fire Burns… Lava Bites!

If you don’t like spiders, now is the time to look away. Watch your head as Nic & Shivé explore the subterranean tunnels of Los Angeles and review the 2015 disaster film, “Lavalantula”.

A spin-off from the acclaimed “Sharknado”, Lavalantula sees intense volcanic eruptions in L.A unleashing a swarm of gigantic, lava- breathing tarantulas, with only a washed-up, former A-list action star capable of stopping them.