MOVIE GOGGLES: EP 4 – A CHRISTMAS PRINCE (2017)

The Movie Goggles boys are back! After their third episode review of Jack and Jill mysteriously went missing, lost in the annals of Movie Goggles history forever, they were determined to make their fourth instalment unforgettable!

And what better way to do that than a Christmas special episode! So grab your Movie Goggles, a glass of eggnog and relax because you’re about to get a late Christmas gift!

In Episode 4, Nic and Shivé review the 2017 Netflix romance film, A Christmas Prince!

Christmas comes early for an aspiring young journalist when she’s sent abroad to get the scoop on a dashing prince who’s poised to be king.