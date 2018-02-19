MOVIE REVIEW: Call Me By Your Name at Moonlight Cinema

Moonlight Cinema December 1st to April 1st

Media passes provided by Event Organisers

Words by Rebecca Maakasa

On a Thursday night, a couple 100 people nestled into a pocket of the lush and manicured Royal Botanical Gardens Melbourne. The relaxed crowd followed a winding track to find the Moonlight Cinema with a sense that this was a secret part of the world. This mood flowed into the screening of Call Me By Your Name directed by Luca Guadagnino. Based on a novel by André Aciman, the film is an almost neo-Lolita framed story, through the lens of queer, European cinema.

The sun quickly disappeared and bats (yes, bats!) flew overhead. It would have all felt very eery if it weren’t for the chatter which, thankfully, died down for the most part. An outdoor cinema experience has its perks – you can pack a picnic and feel cosy under a blanket. However the movie experience can also be interrupted by conversation, and the screen does not become clear until the sun has well and truly set. It is for such reasons that a film that thrives on reaction or participation, like a comedy or musical, might be better entertained in this environment. At times the physical space of the gardens did not let the delicate tones and carefully framed shots be fully appreciated.

The cinematography is a credit to the piece. In wide open Italian fields we see the relationship between Elio (Timothée Chalamet) a 17 Year old boy, culturally intrigued but socially innocent and vulnerable, and Oliver (Armie Hammer) a dashing doctorate candidate working as a summer intern for Elio’s father. Their relationship in this setting is more freely explored compared to the home environment, which is cluttered but culturally enriched with paintings and dated lavish furnishings.

The brewing relationship of Elio and Oliver, progresses in an often jolting and uncomfortable way. Perhaps this is because, the film in no way panders to a Hollywood ‘feel-good’ romance. Subtle kisses quickly become more intense, crotches are grabbed and then suddenly things slow down again. It all becomes very awkward for the viewer, but importantly demonstrates the way Elio is not yet comfortable within himself, nor in his ability to navigate this relationship. An apt metaphor for this is shown in the sculptures and statues throughout the piece, retrieved artefacts Elio’s father finds, or in the photographic slides Oliver studies in his work.

The love story exists in its own entity, therefore allowing space to offer a perspective on realising your true self. Elio explores an aspect of his sexuality, ultimately feeling liberated. A comforting message is delivered in the earnest love and acceptance Elio’s parents have for their son. This unfolds through a conversation with his father, where he emphasis’ it is perfectly okay to explore sex, love, and relationships as a teen with people of the opposite sex.

It is fair to say that films with an older person in a relationship with a significantly younger person have had their fair share in a heterosexual sense. Think The Graduate and Lolita. But Call Me By Your Name is not just a story about a relationship, it a coming of age story that does not prescribed to a Hollywood happy ending. Rather, it utilises an unlikely scenario to relay a story of an adolescents exploration of sexuality.