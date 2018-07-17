Movies I’d recommend to anyone

As a host on Art Smitten, I frequently find myself discussing my favourite films and how important they are to me. The movies in the following list are movies that have impacted me, or I just find to be really entertaining! And, of course, when the “What do you want to watch on Netflix?” saga begins at a sleepover or hang-out; these movies are the first ones that pop into my mind.

Sci-fi Movies

Star Wars Episodes 4, 5 and 6.

Whenever I have someone tell me that they aren’t keen on science fiction movies, I always ask them if they’ve watched Star Wars Episodes 4-6. These cool cinema classics defined the sci-fi genre after their release, and still continue to be a very important part of modern pop culture.

The trilogy follows heroes Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Han Solo (with Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian) in their quest to restore peace in the galaxy by fighting against the oppressive Darth Vader. The story sounds simple, but it has many surprising twists and turns that will have you binge-watching the series even after you’ve watched it the first time.

Romance Movies

Letters to Juliet (2010)

Set in Verona, Italy; Letters to Juliet follows the story of New York based fact-checker Sophie Hall. When volunteering with the Secretaries of Juliet, a club of writers who respond to letters addressed to William Shakespeare’s Juliet Capulet; she finds and replies to a letter written 50 years before. Once the letter’s author and grandson arrive in Verona, she is whisked away on an Italian road-trip to find the author’s long lost love.

Although the plot is very much connected to the famous Shakespeare play; the movie carries its own important messages about love and life.

Musical Movies

The Greatest Showman (2018)

I haven’t watched every musical movie ever made, however The Greatest Showman is one of my favourites. Featuring an all-star cast including Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya; this musical masterpiece follows the story of P.T Barnum, the man who invented circus. This story promotes love and acceptance for the people who did not fit the society’s norms at the time.

Since watching the movie for the first time; I have often found myself listening to the catchy soundtrack, as have my friends. Although the movie is spectacular: There is really no way to pick a favourite song or scene from the film!

Disney Movies

Hercules (1997)

First of all; I have not watched many Disney classics including The Lion King (1994), Beauty and the Beast (1991) (I’ve seen this as a theatre musical too many times!) and Finding Nemo; I have seen many amazing Disney movies.

Hercules is undoubtedly one of Disney’s underappreciated films. This family-friendly film follows Disney’s interpretation of the Greek hero Hercules in his quest to rejoin his parents Zeus and Hera on Mount Olympus as the evil god Hades stripped Hercules of his god-status shortly after his birth.

Hades is determined not to let Hercules go to Mount Olympus without a fight, and puts many challenges in his path; including Hercules’ love interest Megara.

Featuring a blend of modern musical styles and gospel vocals provided by the muses, who narrate the heroic tale, Hercules is definitely one of my favourite Disney flicks.

Marvel Movies

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

All Marvel Cinematic Universe superheroes (except Ant Man, The Wasp and Hawkeye) unite in this show-stopping cinema feat. I believe that this will be a hit with avid Marvel fans and casual fans alike.

In Avengers: Infinity War; an alien named Thanos, first featured during the post-credits scene of Avengers (2012), is determined to collect immensely powerful objects called infinity stones, which will give him control over the universe. His intentions are not good news for everyone, so The Avengers are determined to stop him at all costs.

This gripping instalment to the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have you laughing and crying all at once! It may seem pretentious at first, but trust me: it is truly a cinematic marvel!

Biopic Movies

One Chance (2013)

Following the life story of Britain’s Got Talent winner Paul Potts; this biopic is a well made film. The film’s power comes through the raw emotion it projects to its audience.

As the main character is based on a real person, Paul Potts (played by James Corden) is shown to the audience as a three dimensional representation of the famous singer, whom the audience roots for throughout the story.

Although the audience knows how Paul’s story will be concluded, One Chance (2013) inspires and carries important messages about resilience, courage and hope.

Comedy Movies

American Pie (1999)

Hahahaha! That’s really all I have to say about this movie.

American Pie makes a humorous spin on teenage experience. The four main characters deal with crushes, awkward “growing up” advice from parents, high school prom and more. However, this film is DEFINITELY NOT CHILD APPROPRIATE!

The plot is quite simple: After a nerdy character who calls himself “The Shermanator” has sex, the main characters make a pact to get laid by school prom. Easy peasy? Nope!

Starring Jason Biggs, Seann William Scott and Alyson Hannigan; American Pie is a classic comedy that will sure make you laugh until your belly hurts!

Coming of Age Movies

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

I haven’t watched many coming of age style films. Some of the ones that I have seen are way too cheesy, overrated and tacky. The Perks of Being a Wallflower is anything but.

This film came out when I was eleven years old, and I witnessed the hype and fan excitement about the film. So, destroying my innocence; I borrowed the book and read it.

The book did not disappoint, and neither did the movie. The movie brought the characters and their circumstances to life in a way that the literary structure of Stephen Chbosky’s novel sometimes could not.

As an audience member and proud fan: I fell in love with each of the characters and the story. I’m sure you will too!

Adventure Movies

Indiana Jones (series)

Indiana Jones has got it all – the smarts, the charm and the courage to do the right thing.

The classic Indiana Jones film series is usually towards the top of my list of film suggestions when I want to watch a film at home with a friend as it caters to the film tastes of many people. It’s humorous, it has action, it’s child friendly, and it doesn’t get old and tired after the first screening.

I think I have overwatched the series because I enjoy the films so much, even as a young adult.

Bonus Movie

Dead Poets Society (1989)

When I’ve been told to “…gather ye rosebuds while ye may…”, I don’t think of Walt Whitman. I think of Dead Poets Society.

Ethan Hawke’s breakout film is nothing short of inspiring. Following the conflicts in the lives of a group of boys at one of America’s most prestigious boarding schools; Dead Poets Society is a film that encourages its viewers to step out of their comfort zones and break boundaries (within reason, of course) for the joy of a fulfilling life.

Finally,

As there is always new content to be made and watched, I can’t wait to see how my list changes in the future.

If you would like to watch any of these movies, you can find their trailers on YouTube, and more information is available on their IMDb pages. Student Youth Network does not own any of these (awesome) movies.