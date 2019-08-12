On Air
Mudfest interview – Art Smitten
The University of Melbourne’s biennial arts event, MUDFEST, is happening very soon. To promote the 2019 event, co-Executive Directors Ellie Hamill and Lucy Holz came to the Art Smitten studios, where they were interviewed by our co-Executive Producer, Tom Parry.
MUDFEST runs August 21st to 28th on both the Parkville and Southbank campuses of U.M. For more information, head to the UMSU or official MUDFEST website. You can also follow the Mudfest team on Facebook and Instagram.
Segment originally aired Sunday, August 11th. Produced by Tom Parry.
Art Smitten
August 12th 2019Read more by Art Smitten
More by Art Smitten
SYN Reviews: Come From Away
Come From Away Theatre Review – 09.08.19 Comedy Theatre, Melbourne Passes provided by publicist Words by Maria Dunne One of […]
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra interview with Karl Knapp
As the Special Projects Coordinator with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Karl Knapp is responsible for bringing many events to the stage, including […]
Bendigo Writers Festival interview – Art Smitten
Writer and author Rosemary Sorensen has headed the Bendigo Writers Festival for the past eight years. With the 2019 Festival just over […]