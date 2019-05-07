Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

Could music streaming have a negative impact on the environment?

A study from Oslo and Glasgow concluded, although music consumption nowadays uses less plastic and non-recyclable materials, now streaming releases more carbon emissions.

Reporter Phoebe Humphrey finds out why this is.

Pat Monaghan, Rocksteady Records Owner

Phoebe Humphrey

May 7th 2019
