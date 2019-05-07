On Air
Could music streaming have a negative impact on the environment?
A study from Oslo and Glasgow concluded, although music consumption nowadays uses less plastic and non-recyclable materials, now streaming releases more carbon emissions.
Reporter Phoebe Humphrey finds out why this is.
Guests
Pat Monaghan, Rocksteady Records Owner
Contributors
Phoebe Humphrey
Panorama
May 7th 2019Read more by Panorama
Category: Audio, Audio, Entertainment, Interview, News, News and Commentary
Topics: Environment, Music, News
Tags: environment, Music Streaming, Phoebe Humphrey, research, sustainability
More by Panorama
The future of Australian cities: Sustainability
Australia’s major cities are under increasing pressure as regional centres lag behind. If the cities are all we have left, how can […]
Voters Turn Out for Election Pre-Poll
Voters Turn Out for Election Pre-Poll Ahead of the 2019 Federal Election, voters are turning out in force to vote before election […]
Following Fashion Revolution Week: What is the true cost of fashion?
For the average Australian, thinking about the clothes we wear beyond the moment we see them in a shop, and after the […]