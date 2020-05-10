94360568_115533443456182_4055743282674663424_n

Music that defined the 80’s – Record Store Ep. 3

Music that defined the 80's

On the the third episode of Record Store, we’re throwing it back to the 80’s!

For us millennial’s, it’s an era often remembered for its costume party cliches. Think big hair and loads of eyeliner. But as well as makeup and fashion trends, the 80’s was an iconic decade for music.

Coming out of the 70’s, disco quickly fell out of fashion, paving the way for an emergence of dance music and new wave. But what largely defined the 80’s, was rock and pop. By then, most EP’s and LP’s were still being released on vinyl but also on CDs and cassette tapes.

As well as rock and pop, several major electronic genres were developed in the 80’s, including electro, techno, house, freestyle, and Eurodance, which became huge in the 90’s and through to today.

On the show you’ll hear some of your favourite hits from song stars like Prince, Madonna, and Cyndi Lauper to name a few.

Listen back to the show on Mixcloud, or add our weekly Spotify playlist to cue. We’re also on Instagram and Facebook.

Playlist

  1. Livin' On A Prayer - Bon Jovi
  2. Jump - Van Halen
  3. Girls Just Wanna Have Fun - Cyndi Lauper
  4. When Doves Cry - Prince
  5. Every Breath You Take - The Police
  6. All Night Long - Lionel Richie
  7. Billie Jean - Michael Jackson
  8. Take On Me - Aha
  9. Like A Virgin - Madonna
  10. Faith - George Michael
  11. Eye of the Tiger - Survivor
  12. Locomotion - Kylie Minogue

May 10th 2020
