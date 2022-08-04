Art Smitten

Musician Raphael Recht on his new album Lifexpectancy

AlbumCover_Web

Raphael Recht is a Naarm/Melbourne based rapper, performer, photographer, creative director, health advocate and more. Art Smitten EP Cristina spoke with him about his new album titled Lifexpectancy.

Dubbed a hip-hop musical journey, Lifexpectancy is the soundtrack to Raph’s life experiences, including growing up with cystic fibrosis and having the opportunity to meet and perform with the one and only Michael Jackson back in 1997 which helped shape his love for performing.

Lifexpectancy is out now, which you can listen to and purchase here.

August 4th 2022
