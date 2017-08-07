untitled

SYN Nation

“Mythbusters” on The Naughty Rude Show – 6th August 2017

mythbusters

On this episode of the Naughty Rude Show, Carlin, Jacqui and Erin are busting all your sex, body, relationship and health myths! We share the most ludicrous myths we’ve heard in our time, and answer your questions at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask!

Some of the sources we chat about on the show:

Video from Mental Floss on YouTube featuring Dr. Aaron Carroll, “20 Misconceptions About Sex”

 

Playlist

  1. Boys - Charli XCX
  2. Freeze - Nina Las Vegas
  3. Supercut - Lorde
  4. Godmanchester Chinese Bridge - The Howl & The Hum
  5. Vitriol - Bluejuice
  6. Tomorrow Never Came - Lana Del Rey ft. Sean Ono Lennon
  7. We Like To Party - Original Mix - Showtek
  8. Get Me A Drink - Alice Ivy
  9. Lay It On Me - Vance Joy
  10. Next Year - Two Door Cinema Club
  11. Funeral Pyre - Julien Baker
  12. For Real - Mallrat
Erin Dick

August 7th 2017
Read more by Erin Dick
Category:
Topics:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Naughty Rude Show

biflag-sunshine-851
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

“Bisexual Visibility” on The Naughty Rude Show – 30th July 2017

This week on the Naughty Rude Show, Carlin, Erin and Kate are here to talk all about bisexual visibility, intersexuality discrimination and gender […]

19983358_1984783151801813_8175833001636137507_o
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

The Naughty Rude Show – 16th July 2017 (‘Best Of’ Season Finale)

It’s the season finale! First up, we have Molly, Felicity and Jack in to share their favourite segments from the season, and […]

anchorman2
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

The Naughty Rude Show – 9th July 2017

This week on the Naughty Rude Show, Jonathan, Katie and Chloe are talking about gender roles and cultural stereotypes. What does it […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport