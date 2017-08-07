“Mythbusters” on The Naughty Rude Show – 6th August 2017

On this episode of the Naughty Rude Show, Carlin, Jacqui and Erin are busting all your sex, body, relationship and health myths! We share the most ludicrous myths we’ve heard in our time, and answer your questions at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask!

Some of the sources we chat about on the show:

Video from Mental Floss on YouTube featuring Dr. Aaron Carroll, “20 Misconceptions About Sex”