The Naked and Famous Interview

Listen to Alisa and Thom from The Naked and Famous chat with Sel about working on music during the pandemic and the newly released album, Recover.

Aired on 31/07/20. Produced by Liam Marziano.

New and Approved

October 4th 2020
