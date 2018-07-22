untitled

SYN Nation

Nanette, Eating Disorders, Sex Drives + Being Alone – 22 July 2018

This week on the show, Declan, Emma & Julia talk the impact comedian Hannah Gadsby’s stand up show ‘Nanette’ has had on them and the controversial series ‘Insatiable’ glorifying eating disorders. We dig deep on sex drives – and lack thereof – plus dealing with alone time both in and out of relationships, and letting someone down nicely. Got a question for us? Hit up thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask.

July 22nd 2018
