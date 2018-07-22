SYN Nation
Nanette, Eating Disorders, Sex Drives + Being Alone – 22 July 2018
This week on the show, Declan, Emma & Julia talk the impact comedian Hannah Gadsby’s stand up show ‘Nanette’ has had on them and the controversial series ‘Insatiable’ glorifying eating disorders. We dig deep on sex drives – and lack thereof – plus dealing with alone time both in and out of relationships, and letting someone down nicely. Got a question for us? Hit up thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask.
More by The Naughty Rude Show
Self Love, Having a Type + Is There an Expiry Date on ‘The Spark’? – 8 July 2018
Do you have a type? Is there an expiry date on ‘the spark’? And how do you find confidence within your self […]
Masculinity + Femininity, (Re)Defining Your Identity & Sexual Tension – 24 June 2018
Has attending a same-sex or co-ed school affected your identity? How do you re-establish your identity as a person in different social […]
Polyamorous Partners, Blasts From the Past & Grooming – 17 June 2018
This week on Naughty Rude, Evie, Abby, Kasia & Dana chat the perils and perks of body hair – and why some may […]