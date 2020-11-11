On Air
NASA’s James Webb telescope to supersede Hubble telescope next year
Late in 2021, a new telescope built by NASA called the James Webb telescope will begin its journey in outer space. The telescope will be able to see wave lengths never seen before by its predecessors and will therefore tell us a lot more about the universe.
But how will it do this, what does this mean for science and what will happen to the Hubble telescope? Anneliese Farrer spoke to Madeline Anne Marshall, an astrophysicist from Melbourne University who has worked with NASA, to get answer those questions.
Madeline Anne Marshall, Astrophysicist from Melbourne University who has worked with NASA
Anneliese Farrer
