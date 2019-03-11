Natalie Bassingthwaighte has landed her “dream role”.

The Aussie singer/actress took to Instagram on Sunday to confirm she has been cast in the upcoming Australian production of Chicago.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chi Khi (@natbassingthwaighte) on Mar 9, 2019 at 5:55pm PST

Bassingthwaighte revealed that she will play Roxie Hart, alongside former Australian Idol and I’m a Celebrity star Casey Donovan.

“I am beyond thrilled to announce I will be playing my life long dream role Roxie Hart in @chicagoinau along side the insane @alinta and @caseydonovan88,” the former Neighbours star wrote on Instagram.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casey Donovan (@caseydonovan88) on Mar 9, 2019 at 3:35pm PST

Chicago opens at Sydney’s Capitol Theatre on August 20. No word yet on a Melbourne season.

Fingers crossed!

Image Credit: Fiona Hamilton Photo.