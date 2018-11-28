Natalie Portman makes surprise appearance at Demons training sesh

Credit: Melbourne FC.

Natalie Portman brought some serious star power to Demons’ pre-season training on Wednesday.

In Australia on holidays to attend a friend’s wedding, the Oscar-winning actress took time out to see how the Dees were preparing for the upcoming season.

Natalie Portman brings touch of Hollywood glamour to Gosch's Paddock, Credit: Demonland, Twitter.

Natalie Portman brings touch of Hollywood glamour to Gosch’s Paddock, Credit: Demonland, Twitter.

Portman threw on a personalised Dees AFLW guernsey, a freebie from the club, as she met the players and coach Simon Goodwin.

The actress, best known for her role as Padme Amidala in the Star Wars prequels, is in Australia with her dancer husband Benjamin Millepied.

AFL.com.au has reported the Hollywood megastar was at Dees’ training because one of her friends is a mad Melbourne supporter.

Portman will attend the NGV Gala, Australia’s version of New York’s glitzy Met Ball, on Saturday night.

She will be wearing a custom-made gown from designer Christian Dior.

Image Credit: Melbourne FC.

Jayden Forster

November 28th 2018
Read more by Jayden Forster
Category: ,
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteer90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

Related Content

Credit: Scott Tabone, Getty via Zimbio - NOT FOR COMMERCIAL USE.

Moana Hope reveals wedding date and plans to start a family

10300524-3x2-700x467
The Weekly Wrap

The Weekly Wrap 28.09.18

Credit: Gold Coast FC.

Tom Lynch set to pick Tigers in AFL free agency period