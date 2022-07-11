NATIONAL NAIDOC WEEK

2022-theme_0


NATIONAL NAIDOC WEEK
Image Description: 2022 NAIDOC Week Poster created by Ryhia Dank, a young Gudanji/Wakaja artist. The poster features the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders flag in colour, 3 black speech bubbles with white text saying 'Get Up!' 'Stand Up!' 'Show up!', 2 raised fists and black line illustrations.
 

 

Each year National NAIDOC Week is held across Australia in the first week of July, recognising and celebrating the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

NAIDOC Week is an opportunity for all Australians to learn about First Nations cultures and histories and participate in celebrations of the oldest, continuous living cultures on earth.

The relationship between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and non‑Indigenous Australians needs to be based on justice, equity, and the proper recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples’ rights.
Though the week is nearly over we must continue to Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples to amplify their voices and narrow the gap between aspiration and reality, good intent and outcome.

This year Ryhia Dank, a young Gudanji/Wakaja artist from the Northern Territory is the winner of the prestigious National NAIDOC poster competition with her entry, Stronger. As seen above.

“I created this piece after reading this year’s National NAIDOC Week theme – Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! I knew straight away I wanted to do a graphic piece centred around our flags with text highlighting what we have been through and are still fighting for” said Ryhia. “I feel that this piece being black and white allows us to focus on the details and messages in the artwork”

For more information on National NAIDOC Week, meet Ryhia and learn more about her story work head to The National NAIDOC Committee website.

This week is our NAIDOC 2022 Edition of SYN’s feature albums and tracks, celebrating the work of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists! As a commitment to amplifying First Nations voices and stories SYN will be permanently increasing the rotation of music created by these artists.
July 11th 2022
