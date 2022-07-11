Though the week is nearly over we must continue to Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples to amplify their voices and narrow the gap between aspiration and reality, good intent and outcome. This year Ryhia Dank, a young Gudanji/Wakaja artist from the Northern Territory is the winner of the prestigious National NAIDOC poster competition with her entry, Stronger. As seen above. “I created this piece after reading this year’s National NAIDOC Week theme – Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! I knew straight away I wanted to do a graphic piece centred around our flags with text highlighting what we have been through and are still fighting for” said Ryhia. “I feel that this piece being black and white allows us to focus on the details and messages in the artwork” For more information on National NAIDOC Week, meet Ryhia and learn more about her story work head to The National NAIDOC Committee website. This week is our NAIDOC 2022 Edition of SYN’s feature albums and tracks, celebrating the work of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists! As a commitment to amplifying First Nations voices and stories SYN will be permanently increasing the rotation of music created by these artists.