Is The National Native Title Conference Broken?

This year the National Native Title Conference was held at the MCG in Melbourne, tickets cost over $600 and major sponsors included the Minerals Council of Australia and the worlds biggest mining company, BHP. It has left some wondering if the organisations that host events like these and manage Native Title in Australia really have their communities interest at heart.

I spoke with the former Victorian member for Northcote, Lidia Thorpe. The former Greens MP attended the conference and was left with many mixed feelings.

