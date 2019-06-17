The Edge

National

Is The National Native Title Conference Broken?

Native title Confrence

This year the National Native Title Conference was held at the MCG in Melbourne, tickets cost over $600 and major sponsors included the Minerals Council of Australia and the worlds biggest mining company, BHP. It has left some wondering if the organisations that host events like these and manage Native Title in Australia really have their communities interest at heart.

I spoke with the former Victorian member for Northcote, Lidia Thorpe. The former Greens MP attended the conference and was left with many mixed feelings.

Dylan Storer

June 17th 2019
Read more by Dylan Storer
Category: , , , , ,
Topics: , ,
Tags: , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by The Edge

erg
The Edge
The Edge

Mighty Fitzroy’s Future – Our Economy

The Fitzroy River in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia is a National Heritage listed biodiversity hotspot. But depending on who you listen […]

erg
The Edge
The Edge

Mighty Fitzroy’s Future – A Warning

The Fitzroy River in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia is a National Heritage listed biodiversity hotspot. But depending on who you listen […]

a4ee29de-478a-4d7b-aa82-fadf50c8b143
The Edge
The Edge

June Oscar on Kimberley Youth Suicide Crisis

Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner June Oscar has called on Government to implement all the recomendations by the coroner, […]

Related Content

Fitzroy-Crossing-Courthouse-WA
The Edge
The Edge

WA Law Society Joins Calls For Traditional Law

Center Pivot Irrigation on GoGo Station
The Edge
The Edge

Irrigating the North: Australia's Untapped Goldmine or a Gem too Precious to Develop?

Dr-Curtis-Roman
The Edge
The Edge

Short, Ugly & Stinky: The World of "Little People" Folklore