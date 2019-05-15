National Rugby League

This week Moni with the help from Alicia discuss the difference between Rugby League and Rugby Union. They go into depth about the lack of females playing the sport professionally as well as talk about what the future could hold for the sport.

India also joins the ladies, for the teach me segment. Asking the girls the hard hitting questions about the sport, the basic rules as well as their opinions on the Israel Folau scandal.

Tune in next week when Moni talks about Tennis as she’s joined by tennis expert Taylor and more.