The Naught Rude show Playlist 5/2/17

Playlist

  1. I Can Take You There - JoJo
  2. Can't Stop - Maroon 5
  3. Earned it - The Weekend
  4. No You Girls - Franz Ferdinand
  5. Bump N' Grind - R. Kelly
  6. Wes Anderson - Alex Lahey
  7. Ride - SoMo
  8. Sugar Honey Yeah - The Cassandras
  9. Crave You - Flight Facilities
Erin Dick

February 5th 2017
