The Naughty Rude Show
SYN 90.7
The Naught Rude show Playlist 5/2/17
Playlist
- I Can Take You There - JoJo
- Can't Stop - Maroon 5
- Earned it - The Weekend
- No You Girls - Franz Ferdinand
- Bump N' Grind - R. Kelly
- Wes Anderson - Alex Lahey
- Ride - SoMo
- Sugar Honey Yeah - The Cassandras
- Crave You - Flight Facilities
