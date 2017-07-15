SYN Nation
The Naughty Rude Show – 11th June 2017
This week on Naughty Rude, join Jack, Tess and Felicity as we share some of our favourite role models in film, literature and beyond. Come along for the ride as we explore representation in pop culture, and answer all your niggling questions at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask!
