The Naughty Rude Show
SYN 90.7
The Naughty Rude Show – 12th February 2017
Valentines Day is just around the corner, and whether that brings you butterflies in the tummy or feelings of intense disgust, our hosts Elsie, Felicity and Michael have got all your V-Day tips covered.
We’re also talking about the relationship between love and sex, and how despite what we may believe, they don’t always occur in the same sentence.
And as usual, we’re answering your totally free and anonymous questions at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask!
Erin Dick
February 19th 2017Read more by Erin Dick
Category: Audio
Topics: Education
Tags: identity, love, naughty rude, relationships, sex, The Naughty Rude Show, tumblr, Valentines Day
