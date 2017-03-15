SYN 90.7
The Naughty Rude Show – 12th March 2017
This week on the Naughty Rude Show, Merryn, Josh and guest host Paul are chatting marriage – differing societal expectations, equality and marriage in the gay community and reality TV’s portrayals and trivialisations of marriage.
There’s all the usual banter, and of course we’re answering your questions at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask!
More by The Naughty Rude Show
The Naughty Rude Show – 5th March 2017
Join your new hosts Merryn, Molly and Josh as we chat all things relationships – monogamy, polyamory, relationship anarchy, and everything in […]
The Naughty Rude Show – 26th February 2017
How do you see yourself? How do you think other people see you? How do you feel within yourself? Better yet, how […]
The Naughty Rude Show – 19th February 2017
Tonight on the Naughty Rude Show, we’re talking the big ‘O’. That’s right, orgasms. Your hosts Elsie, Felicity and Jonathan are joined […]