The Naughty Rude Show – 12th March 2017

Listen to Episode

This week on the Naughty Rude Show, Merryn, Josh and guest host Paul are chatting marriage – differing societal expectations, equality and marriage in the gay community and reality TV’s portrayals and trivialisations of marriage.

There’s all the usual banter, and of course we’re answering your questions at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask!

Erin Dick

March 15th 2017
