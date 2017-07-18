untitled

SYN Nation

The Naughty Rude Show – 16th July 2017 (‘Best Of’ Season Finale)

19983358_1984783151801813_8175833001636137507_o

It’s the season finale! First up, we have Molly, Felicity and Jack in to share their favourite segments from the season, and chat a bit about conversations of sex with the parentals. Then, Naughty Rude, Love at First Swipe and Questionable Love Song Dedications join forces for a special SYN Simulcast!

You can here the simulcast with Love at First Swipe on Omny and iTunes in the links down below:

Love at First Swipe iTunes Playlist

Erin Dick

July 18th 2017
Read more by Erin Dick
Category:
Topics: ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Naughty Rude Show

anchorman2
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

The Naughty Rude Show – 9th July 2017

This week on the Naughty Rude Show, Jonathan, Katie and Chloe are talking about gender roles and cultural stereotypes. What does it […]

maxresdefault
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

The Naughty Rude Show – 2nd July 2017

This week’s show is a show for everybody and every body! Join Jonathan, Chloe and Katie, as we ask questions about body image, […]

artleo.com-40149
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

The Naughty Rude Show – 25th June 2017

Feeling chilly? What about frisky? This week on the Naughty Rude Show, our theme is “It’s Cold”. How does winter affect your […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport