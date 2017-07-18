SYN Nation
The Naughty Rude Show – 16th July 2017 (‘Best Of’ Season Finale)
It’s the season finale! First up, we have Molly, Felicity and Jack in to share their favourite segments from the season, and chat a bit about conversations of sex with the parentals. Then, Naughty Rude, Love at First Swipe and Questionable Love Song Dedications join forces for a special SYN Simulcast!
You can here the simulcast with Love at First Swipe on Omny and iTunes in the links down below:
Erin Dick
July 18th 2017
Category: Audio
Topics: Education, Pop Culture
