The Naughty Rude Show

SYN 90.7

The Naughty Rude Show – 19th February 2017

Playlist

  1. Like A Virgin - Madonna
  2. Fall For Me - Natasha Pearson
  3. You Sexy Thing - Hot Chocolate
  4. All The Time - Jeremih
  5. Wannabe - Cappa
  6. Your Love - Saskwatch
  7. Senorita - Justin Timberlake
Erin Dick

February 19th 2017
