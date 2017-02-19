The Naughty Rude Show
SYN 90.7
The Naughty Rude Show – 19th February 2017
Playlist
- Like A Virgin - Madonna
- Fall For Me - Natasha Pearson
- You Sexy Thing - Hot Chocolate
- All The Time - Jeremih
- Wannabe - Cappa
- Your Love - Saskwatch
- Senorita - Justin Timberlake
