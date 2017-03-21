The Naughty Rude Show – 19th March 2017

This week on the Naughty Rude Show, Molly and Josh unwrap contraception and debunk procreation. We talk about the expectations around different forms of contraception, encounters with polycystic ovaries, the desire for children, and we talk to a pair of very new parents.

