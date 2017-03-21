untitled

SYN 90.7

The Naughty Rude Show – 19th March 2017

507502915-deda6231fb73361194c950b364a721d6
This week on the Naughty Rude Show, Molly and Josh unwrap contraception and debunk procreation. We talk about the expectations around different forms of contraception, encounters with polycystic ovaries, the desire for children, and we talk to a pair of very new parents.

Aaaand as usual, we’re answering all your naughty and rude questions at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask!

 

Erin Dick

March 21st 2017
