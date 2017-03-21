SYN 90.7
The Naughty Rude Show – 19th March 2017
This week on the Naughty Rude Show, Molly and Josh unwrap contraception and debunk procreation. We talk about the expectations around different forms of contraception, encounters with polycystic ovaries, the desire for children, and we talk to a pair of very new parents.
Aaaand as usual, we’re answering all your naughty and rude questions at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask!
Erin Dick
March 21st 2017Read more by Erin Dick
Category: Audio
Topics: Education
Tags: contraception, naughty rude, procreation, The Naughty Rude Show
