The Naughty Rude Show – 1st October 2017

This week on the Naughty Rude Show, Jai, Joseph and Carlin are talking sex work! We’re smashing myths and misconceptions with Peaches, chatting to Jane Green from Vixen Collective on decriminalising sex work, and hearing from Sadie on writing for change and the silence around sex work. And, as usual, we’re answering your questions at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask!

