The Naughty Rude Show – 1st October 2017
This week on the Naughty Rude Show, Jai, Joseph and Carlin are talking sex work! We’re smashing myths and misconceptions with Peaches, chatting to Jane Green from Vixen Collective on decriminalising sex work, and hearing from Sadie on writing for change and the silence around sex work. And, as usual, we’re answering your questions at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask!
resources
- https://vixencollective.net/
- http://www.scarletalliance.org.au/
- http://www.theage.com.au/victoria/monthly-sex-worker-tests-are-ridiculous-health-experts-say-20110530-1fctn.html
- http://www.pla.qld.gov.au/Resources/PLA/reportsPublications/documents/Select%20prostitution%20statistics%20-%2019.12.07.pdf
- http://www.ausstats.abs.gov.au/ausstats/subscriber.nsf/0/23CE7BE11FB6B55FCA2573B40011AD1C/$File/62270_may%202007.pdf
- http://www.smh.com.au/national/australias-most-trusted-sex-workers-trump-pollies-in-public-confidence-stakes-20110622-1ge82.html
- http://iview.abc.net.au/programs/you-cant-ask-that/LE1517H009S00
- http://junkee.com/like-sex-worker-support-studies/124212
Playlist
- C.R.E.A.M. - Wu Tang Clan
- Lady of Leisure - Gifted Gab
- Attitude - Leikeli47
- Werkin' Girls - Angel Haze
- Work It - Missy Elliot
- Wouldn't You Like To Be a Hoe Too - DJ Slugo
- Better Sit Down Boy - Confidence Man
- None of Your Business - Salt N Pepa
- Throw Sum Mo - Rae Sremmurd
- Cold Caller - Julia Jacklin
- Kate Bush - The Sensual World
- Trick - Cardi B
- I'll Go My Way - Alexander Briggs
