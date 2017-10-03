untitled

The Naughty Rude Show – 1st October 2017

This week on the Naughty Rude Show, Jai, Joseph and Carlin are talking sex work! We’re smashing myths and misconceptions with Peaches, chatting to Jane Green from Vixen Collective on decriminalising sex work, and hearing from Sadie on writing for change and the silence around sex work. And, as usual, we’re answering your questions at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask!

Playlist

  1. C.R.E.A.M. - Wu Tang Clan
  2. Lady of Leisure - Gifted Gab
  3. Attitude - Leikeli47
  4. Werkin' Girls - Angel Haze
  5. Work It - Missy Elliot
  6. Wouldn't You Like To Be a Hoe Too - DJ Slugo
  7. Better Sit Down Boy - Confidence Man
  8. None of Your Business - Salt N Pepa
  9. Throw Sum Mo - Rae Sremmurd
  10. Cold Caller - Julia Jacklin
  11. Kate Bush - The Sensual World
  12. Trick - Cardi B
  13. I'll Go My Way - Alexander Briggs
October 3rd 2017
