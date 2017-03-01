untitled

SYN 90.7

The Naughty Rude Show – 26th February 2017

Clueless-NaughtyRude
Listen to Episode

How do you see yourself? How do you think other people see you? How do you feel within yourself? Better yet, how does social media limit or enhance our expression of self and our communication with others? So many questions!! But don’t fret – On the Naughty Rude Show, Elsie, Jonathan and Erin are talking all things identity and self-esteem, both in the online world and everyday life, and of course, how this might project onto our dating ambitions and relationships.

As usual, we’re also tackling your questions at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask!

Playlist

  1. Henrietta - The Fratellis
  2. These Girls - Sticky Fingers
  3. Everyone's Giving Up - Saskwatch
  4. Girls on Film - Duran Duran
  5. The Sun - Maroon 5
  6. Now I Know - Klara Zubonja
  7. We R Who We R - Ke$ha
Erin Dick

March 1st 2017
Read more by Erin Dick
Category:
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Naughty Rude Show

whenharrymetsally143
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

The Naughty Rude Show – 19th February 2017

Tonight on the Naughty Rude Show, we’re talking the big ‘O’. That’s right, orgasms. Your hosts Elsie, Felicity and Jonathan are joined […]

16729128_10155038216542002_1562849354199535586_n
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

The Naughty Rude Show – 12th February 2017

Valentines Day is just around the corner, and whether that brings you butterflies in the tummy or feelings of intense disgust, our […]

in-defense-of-comprehensive-sex-education-l-qdoaxm
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

The Naughty Rude Show – 5th February 2017

It’s the first week of the new year for Naughty Rude, and our hosts Elsie, Felicity and Jonathan are here to kick […]

Related Content

7Pocast Feature Image
Zach& Charlie Tape Logo
Too Young To Fail

TYTF Podcast Episode 07 - The Right Direction

6Podcast Feature Image
Zach& Charlie Tape Logo
Too Young To Fail

TYTF Podcast 06 - Mum Should Have Knocked

5Pocast Feature Image
Zach& Charlie Tape Logo
Too Young To Fail

TYTF Podcast 05: Marli and Me