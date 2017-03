The Naughty Rude Show – 26th February 2017

How do you see yourself? How do you think other people see you? How do you feel within yourself? Better yet, how does social media┬álimit or enhance our expression of self and our communication with others? So many questions!! But don’t fret – On the Naughty Rude Show, Elsie, Jonathan and Erin are talking all things identity and self-esteem, both in the online world and everyday life, and of course, how this might project onto our dating ambitions and relationships.

As usual, we’re also tackling your questions at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask!