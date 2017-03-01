SYN 90.7
The Naughty Rude Show – 26th February 2017
How do you see yourself? How do you think other people see you? How do you feel within yourself? Better yet, how does social media limit or enhance our expression of self and our communication with others? So many questions!! But don’t fret – On the Naughty Rude Show, Elsie, Jonathan and Erin are talking all things identity and self-esteem, both in the online world and everyday life, and of course, how this might project onto our dating ambitions and relationships.
As usual, we’re also tackling your questions at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask!
Playlist
- Henrietta - The Fratellis
- These Girls - Sticky Fingers
- Everyone's Giving Up - Saskwatch
- Girls on Film - Duran Duran
- The Sun - Maroon 5
- Now I Know - Klara Zubonja
- We R Who We R - Ke$ha
Erin Dick
March 1st 2017Read more by Erin Dick
Category: Audio
Topics: Education
Tags: Body Image and Self-Acceptance, Dating, identity, naughty rude, online dating, relationships, self care, selfies, sex, Sex and relationships, teenage relationships, The Naughty Rude Show
