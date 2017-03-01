The Naughty Rude Show – 26th February 2017

How do you see yourself? How do you think other people see you? How do you feel within yourself? Better yet, how does social media limit or enhance our expression of self and our communication with others? So many questions!! But don’t fret – On the Naughty Rude Show, Elsie, Jonathan and Erin are talking all things identity and self-esteem, both in the online world and everyday life, and of course, how this might project onto our dating ambitions and relationships.

