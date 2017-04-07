SYN 90.7
The Naughty Rude Show – 2nd April 2017
We have a mixed bag this week on the Naughty Rude Show! Join new hosts Michaela, Amorette and Stephan, as we chat “Trump Sucks”, International Transgender Day of Visibility, and how to navigate drama with ex partners and friends post-break up.
Per usual, we’re smashing through your questions via thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask!
Playlist
- Buzzcut Season - Lorde
- Thinkin' 'Bout You - Frank Ocean
- What Do We Do - The Mission in Motion
- Next Girl - The Black Keys
- I Got What You Want - Steel Panther
- She's Tight - Steel Panther
- East - Vallis Alps
- Selfish - The Kite String Tangle
- What Can I Do If the Fire Goes Out - Gang of Youths
Erin Dick
April 7th 2017Read more by Erin Dick
Category: Audio
Topics: Education
Tags: Dating, gender, identity, naughty rude, relationships, sex, sex and relatipnships, sexual health, Trump, youth
