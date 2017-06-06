untitled

SYN Nation

The Naughty Rude Show – 4th of June 2017

kiera

Join Jack, Tess and Felicity as we get real about reality TV and dating shows. We’ve also got a bunch of other stories for you, including Felicity’s response to the Malaysian government encouraging gay ‘prevention’ videos made by young people. Plus, we answer your questions at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask!

Playlist

  1. Stupid Love - Jason Derulo
  2. Bye Bye Bye - *NSYNC
  3. I Never Liked You - The Rogue Traders
  4. Promiscuous - Nelly Furtado ft. Timbaland
  5. Versions of Me - Em Rusciano
  6. Confident - Demi Lovato
  7. One Hour - Baro
  8. She's My Man - Scissor Sisters
  9. I Just Had Sex - The Lonely Island ft. Akon
  10. Heart Basel - The Drums
  11. She Will Be Loved - Maroon 5
  12. Boyfriend (Repeat) - Confidence Man
  13. -
Erin Dick

June 6th 2017
Read more by Erin Dick
Category:
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Naughty Rude Show

(Original Caption) The Aboriginal homosexual community joined in the celebration. (Photo by John van Hasselt/Sygma via Getty Images)
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

The Naughty Rude Show – 28th May 2017

On this National Reconciliation Week edition of the Naughty Rude show, we cover the NITV short documentary Brother Boys, Molly has a […]

mothers day
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

The Naughty Rude Show – 14th May 2017

This week on the Naughty Rude Show, Jonathan, Lisa and Hamish are celebrating Mother’s Day! We’re talking all about our relationships with […]

18193849_10155304665042002_3990254745924720036_n
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

The Naughty Rude Show – 7th May 2017

How much “should” you be having? Whether you’re single, playing the field, or in a relationship, Naughty Rude are here to talk […]

Related Content

waynes

The Naughty Rude Show - 21st May 2017

dbc5d70a000a69683c1694c4b069ed721caa0e5a2c05c2f81f0cd3580e7577c7
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

The Naughty Rude Show - 30th April 2017

friends-with-benefits-12
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

The Naughty Rude Show - 23rd April 2017