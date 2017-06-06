SYN Nation
The Naughty Rude Show – 4th of June 2017
Join Jack, Tess and Felicity as we get real about reality TV and dating shows. We’ve also got a bunch of other stories for you, including Felicity’s response to the Malaysian government encouraging gay ‘prevention’ videos made by young people. Plus, we answer your questions at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask!
Playlist
- Stupid Love - Jason Derulo
- Bye Bye Bye - *NSYNC
- I Never Liked You - The Rogue Traders
- Promiscuous - Nelly Furtado ft. Timbaland
- Versions of Me - Em Rusciano
- Confident - Demi Lovato
- One Hour - Baro
- She's My Man - Scissor Sisters
- I Just Had Sex - The Lonely Island ft. Akon
- Heart Basel - The Drums
- She Will Be Loved - Maroon 5
- Boyfriend (Repeat) - Confidence Man
- -
Erin Dick
June 6th 2017Read more by Erin Dick
Category: Audio
Topics: Education
Tags: Dating, dating shows, LGBTI, naughty rude, reality TV, Sex and relationships, the bachelor
More by The Naughty Rude Show
The Naughty Rude Show – 28th May 2017
On this National Reconciliation Week edition of the Naughty Rude show, we cover the NITV short documentary Brother Boys, Molly has a […]
The Naughty Rude Show – 14th May 2017
This week on the Naughty Rude Show, Jonathan, Lisa and Hamish are celebrating Mother’s Day! We’re talking all about our relationships with […]
The Naughty Rude Show – 7th May 2017
How much “should” you be having? Whether you’re single, playing the field, or in a relationship, Naughty Rude are here to talk […]