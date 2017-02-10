The Naughty Rude Show – 5th February 2017

It’s the first week of the new year for Naughty Rude, and our hosts Elsie, Felicity and Jonathan are here to kick things off! We talk about the myths and stigma attached to sex in different parts of the world, and in our own lives. Be it in cultures where people are sex positive, or sexuality is a taboo, sometimes the truth doesn’t always make it down the grapevine. Felicity also shares her experiences of working as a receptionist in a brothel, providing a unique insight into the sex industry. And of course, we answer your questions via thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask!