The Naughty Rude Show – 5th March 2017

Join your new hosts Merryn, Molly and Josh as we chat all things relationships – monogamy, polyamory, relationship anarchy, and everything in between! We speak to a few people in various relationships about their experiences, and the ensuing stigma that might follow them. We also reflect on the hyper-sexualisation of gay male culture.

And of course, we answer your questions at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask!

