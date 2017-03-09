SYN 90.7
The Naughty Rude Show – 5th March 2017
Join your new hosts Merryn, Molly and Josh as we chat all things relationships – monogamy, polyamory, relationship anarchy, and everything in between! We speak to a few people in various relationships about their experiences, and the ensuing stigma that might follow them. We also reflect on the hyper-sexualisation of gay male culture.
And of course, we answer your questions at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask!
Playlist
- Unforgettable - The Harpoons
- Why So Lonely - Wonder Girls
- Next Lifetime - Eryka Badu
- Koi - Le1f
- C U Around - PWR BTTM
