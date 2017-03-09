untitled

SYN 90.7

The Naughty Rude Show – 5th March 2017

don_t_we_all_seriously_540

Join your new hosts Merryn, Molly and Josh as we chat all things relationships – monogamy, polyamory, relationship anarchy, and everything in between! We speak to a few people in various relationships about their experiences, and the ensuing stigma that might follow them. We also reflect on the hyper-sexualisation of gay male culture.

And of course, we answer your questions at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask!

Playlist

  1. Unforgettable - The Harpoons
  2. Why So Lonely - Wonder Girls
  3. Next Lifetime - Eryka Badu
  4. Koi - Le1f
  5. C U Around - PWR BTTM
Erin Dick

March 9th 2017
Read more by Erin Dick
Category:
Topics:
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Naughty Rude Show

Clueless-NaughtyRude
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

The Naughty Rude Show – 26th February 2017

How do you see yourself? How do you think other people see you? How do you feel within yourself? Better yet, how […]

whenharrymetsally143
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

The Naughty Rude Show – 19th February 2017

Tonight on the Naughty Rude Show, we’re talking the big ‘O’. That’s right, orgasms. Your hosts Elsie, Felicity and Jonathan are joined […]

16729128_10155038216542002_1562849354199535586_n
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

The Naughty Rude Show – 12th February 2017

Valentines Day is just around the corner, and whether that brings you butterflies in the tummy or feelings of intense disgust, our […]

Related Content

in-defense-of-comprehensive-sex-education-l-qdoaxm
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

The Naughty Rude Show - 5th February 2017

7Pocast Feature Image
Zach& Charlie Tape Logo
Too Young To Fail

TYTF Podcast Episode 07 - The Right Direction

6Podcast Feature Image
Zach& Charlie Tape Logo
Too Young To Fail

TYTF Podcast 06 - Mum Should Have Knocked