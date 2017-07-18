The Naughty Rude Show – 9th July 2017

This week on the Naughty Rude Show, Jonathan, Katie and Chloe are talking about gender roles and cultural stereotypes. What does it mean to be a ‘man’ or a woman’? What are the societal expectations of single guys vs single girls, and people in relationships? Do we personally feel pressure to act a certain way? That, and a whole load of question answering, at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask!