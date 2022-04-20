On Air
NERVOUS NELLIES – EPISODE 3-5 + PLAYLIST (20/04/22)
The penultimate episode of Nervous Nellies is here! Check out below for a podcast of the episode, a playlist embed of the songs aired and the full setlist.
Stay tuned on here, Facebook at Nervous Nellies and @nervous.nellies on Instagram for the final post…!
Bailey Wall
April 20th 2022
Category: Audio, Podcast
Topics: Music
Tags: ambient, electronic, Instrumental, Season 1 2022
