NERVOUS NELLIES REWIND 2 – PARTS 1-5

Nervous Nellies Rewind 2 is a compilation podcast of clips from the October-December 2021 radio season of Nervous Nellies.

Part 1 includes the ‘Nervous Nelly of the week’, ‘Nervous network’ and ‘Access spotlight’ segments from episodes 1-2; part 2 compiles eps 3-4; part 3 compiles 5-6; 4 compiles 7-8; and the finale covers 9-11.

Check below for a playlist with all songs referenced and a further listening playlist for each part!

Playlist 1: Songs referenced in NNR 2 Part 1

Squarepusher – Sarcacid Part 1 [Ep 1 Nervous Nelly of the week] Eric Copeland – Alien in a Garbage Dump [Ep 1 Nervous network] Sound of Ceres – Hand of Winter [Ep 2 Nervous Nelly of the week] Sam Prekop – Smaller Rivers [Ep 2 Nervous network #1] Sam Prekop – So Shy [Ep 2 Nervous network #2] Nobukazu Takemura – Passeggiata Dalla Pensione Sul Lago Alla Cascata [Ep 2 Access spotlight]

<a href="https://squarepusher.bandcamp.com/album/hard-normal-daddy">Hard Normal Daddy by Squarepusher</a>

<a href="https://actsobigforest.bandcamp.com/album/asbf-christmas-forest-vol-8-feast-of-dedication">ASBF Christmas Forest Vol. 8: Feast Of Dedication by Sound of Ceres</a>

<a href="https://candyclaws.bandcamp.com/album/in-the-dream-of-the-sea-life">In the Dream of the Sea Life by Candy Claws</a>

<a href="https://samprekop.bandcamp.com/album/sam-prekop">Sam Prekop by Sam Prekop</a>

<a href="https://theseaandcake.bandcamp.com/album/one-bedroom">One Bedroom by The Sea and Cake</a>

Squarepusher – Cooper’s World [An example of a drum’n’bass style Squarepusher song but strictly using live instruments] Sound of Ceres – Hand of Winter (Act So Big Forest Christmas version) [Early version of the song discussed in the Ep 2 Nervous Nelly of the week segment] Candy Claws – Snowflake Eel Wish [An example of Sound of Ceres’ previous incarnation, Candy Claws, sounding ‘nervous’ via sporadic distortion and high compression] Sam Prekop – Faces and People [The only song on Sam Prekop’s self-titled album more electronically influenced than ‘So Shy’] The Sea and Cake – Four Corners [An example of the more rhythmic-driven rock band fronted by Sam Prekop]

Playlist 3: Songs referenced in NNR 2 Part 2

<a href="https://mouseonmarstj.bandcamp.com/album/instrumentals">Instrumentals by Mouse On Mars</a>

<a href="https://floorbaba.bandcamp.com/album/neon-death">NEON DEATH by FLOOR BABA</a>

<a href="https://zonotope.bandcamp.com/album/excellent-realms">Excellent Realms by Zonotope™</a>

<a href="https://mumband.bandcamp.com/album/yesterday-was-dramatic-today-is-ok-20th-anniversary-edition">Yesterday Was Dramatic – Today Is OK (20th Anniversary Edition) by Múm</a>

<a href="https://soundofceres.bandcamp.com/album/the-twin-3">The Twin by Sound of Ceres</a>

<a href="https://soundofceres.bandcamp.com/album/the-twin-demonstration-tape">The Twin: Demonstration Tape by Sound of Ceres</a>

<a href="https://dendycrew.com/album/microdendy-02-soda-cozy">microdendy 02: soda cozy ⇒ by dendy crew</a>

<a href="https://dendycrew.com/track/boomer-land-instrumental">boomer land (instrumental) by hell orbs</a>

Mouse on Mars – Owai [Ep 3 Nervous Nelly of the week] Floor Baba – Explosion [Ep 3 Nervous network #1] Floor Baba – Implosion [Ep 3 Nervous network #2] Zonotope – Excellent Realms [Ep 3 Access spotlight] Múm – Sunday Night Just Keeps on Rolling [Ep 4 Nervous Nelly of the week] Sound of Ceres – Eden V [Ep 4 Nervous network #1] Sound of Ceres – Eden V (Demonstration) [Ep 4 Nervous network #2] Dendy Crew – Noonday Devil [Ep 4 Access spotlight #1] Dendy Crew – Boomer Land (Instrumental) [Ep 4 Access spotlight #2]

Mouse on Mars – Tux & Damask [An example of the more upbeat electronica from Instrumentals’ sister album, Autoditacker] Mouse on Mars – Pegel Gesetzt [An example of the slower paced songs on Instrumentals] Múm – Bak Þitt Er Sem Rennibraut [An example of Múm’s output before their debut album, featuring field recordings and even crustier synths and samples] Hell Orbs – Boomer Land [Language warning! The complete ‘Boomer Land’, featuring lyrics from internet comedian Drew Toothpaste over a Dance Dance Revolution-inspired beat]

Playlist 5: Songs referenced in NNR 2 Part 3



<a href="https://oval.bandcamp.com/album/so">SO by SO (Markus Popp + Eriko Toyoda)</a>

<a href="https://miceparade.bandcamp.com/album/the-true-meaning-of-boodleybaye">The True Meaning Of Boodleybaye by Mice Parade</a>

<a href="https://sexytoadsandfrogsfriendcircle.bandcamp.com/album/staffcirc-vol-7b-luna-octava">STAFFcirc vol. 7b – Luna Octava by acreil</a>

Cate Le Bon – What’s Not Mine [Ep 5 Nervous Nelly of the week] So – 03 [Ep 5 Nervous network] Atlas Sound – Heatwave [Ep 5 Access spotlight] Animal Collective – #1 [Ep 6 Nervous Nelly of the week] Mice Parade – My Workday in May [Ep 6 Nervous network] Acreil – Newdrum7 [Ep 6 Access spotlight]

Cate Le Bon – Miami [An example of Cate Le Bon’s more recent, less 70s new wave inspired output] Oval – Momentan VR [An example of an Oval collaboration with another artist, Christophe Charles, for the album Dok, this time working with field recordings instead of a musical performance] Animal Collective – Visiting Friends [An example of a pre-Strawberry Jam song by Animal Collective, more acoustic focused but still with enough electronic distortion to keep things psychedelic] Gyms – Op. 40 No. 6: Pastorale (Casioed-On Kapustin) [An example of STAFFcirc’s other projects, this one being a synth cover of Nikolai Kapustin, a la Wendy Carlos, but with digital composition]

Playlist 7: Songs referenced in NNR 2 Part 4



<a href="https://akitsuyuko.bandcamp.com/album/hokane">Hokane by Aki Tsuyuko</a>

<a href="https://miceparade.bandcamp.com/track/eyes-see-stars">Eyes See Stars by Mice Parade</a>

David Grubbs – Third Salutation [Ep 7 Nervous Nelly of the week] Aki Tsuyuko – Aquilo [Ep 7 Nervous Network] Stereolab – Speck Voice [Ep 7 Access spotlight] Mice Parade – Eyes See Stars [Ep 8 Nervous Nelly of the week] Jan Jelinek – Morphing Leadgitarre Rückwärts [Ep 8 Nervous network] Squarepusher – Eviscerate Version [Ep 8 Access spotlight]

David Grubbs – Ornamental Hermit [An example of Grubbs’ ‘traditional rock band’ composition, and the closest thing the album The Plain Where the Palace Stood has to a title track] Gastr del Sol – The Wrong Soundings [An example of the deconstructed rock compositions from Grubb’s old band that he brings over to his solo work] Mice Parade – One Road Led to Columbia [An example of Mice Parade’s early studio/live hybridisation, with this one being pieced together from recordings of live shows] Mice Parade – Open Air Dance [An example of an early non-loop based but still entirely solo Mice Parade track, using overdubs to record all parts]

Playlist 9: Songs referenced in NNR 2 Part 5



<a href="https://akitsuyuko.bandcamp.com/track/we-are-sharing">we are sharing by Aki Tsuyuko</a>

<a href="https://martincourtney.bandcamp.com/album/pario-marty-ep-2008">Pario Marty EP (2008) by Martin Courtney</a>

Mega Flare – It’s Alright [Ep 9 Nervous Nelly of the week] Sweet Trip – Fruitcake and Cookies [Ep 9 Nervous network] Aki Tsuyuko – We Are Sharing [Ep 9 Access spotlight] Seefeel – Rip-run [Ep 10 Nervous Nelly of the week] Belfi / Grubbs / Pilia – City Rats on a Mountain Pass [Ep 10 Nervous network #1] Belfi / Grubbs / Pilia – Onrushing Cloud [Ep 10 Nervous network #2] Martin Courtney – The Zoo [Ep 10 Access spotlight] Tortoise ft. Georgia Hubley – Yonder Blue [Ep 11 Nervous Nelly of the week] Nobukazu Takemura – Souvenir in Chicago [Ep 11 Nervous network]

<a href="https://shnabubula.bandcamp.com/album/snesology-special-edition">SNESology Special Edition by Shnabubula</a>

<a href="https://akitsuyuko.bandcamp.com/track/forest-in-july">forest in July by Aki Tsuyuko</a>

Shnabubula – SNESology [An example of ‘digital fusion’, in this case using video game soundfonts to create new music, occuring before the formulation of Bitpuritans/STAFFcirc] Aki Tsuyuko – Forest in July [An example of another of Aki Tsuyuko’s extended live performances uploaded directly online]

