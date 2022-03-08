On Air
NERVOUS NELLIES REWIND 2 – PARTS 1-5
Nervous Nellies Rewind 2 is a compilation podcast of clips from the October-December 2021 radio season of Nervous Nellies.
Part 1 includes the ‘Nervous Nelly of the week’, ‘Nervous network’ and ‘Access spotlight’ segments from episodes 1-2; part 2 compiles eps 3-4; part 3 compiles 5-6; 4 compiles 7-8; and the finale covers 9-11.
Check below for a playlist with all songs referenced and a further listening playlist for each part!
Playlist 1: Songs referenced in NNR 2 Part 1
- Squarepusher – Sarcacid Part 1 [Ep 1 Nervous Nelly of the week]
- Eric Copeland – Alien in a Garbage Dump [Ep 1 Nervous network]
- Sound of Ceres – Hand of Winter [Ep 2 Nervous Nelly of the week]
- Sam Prekop – Smaller Rivers [Ep 2 Nervous network #1]
- Sam Prekop – So Shy [Ep 2 Nervous network #2]
- Nobukazu Takemura – Passeggiata Dalla Pensione Sul Lago Alla Cascata [Ep 2 Access spotlight]
Playlist 2: NNR 2 Part 1 Further Listening
- Squarepusher – Cooper’s World [An example of a drum’n’bass style Squarepusher song but strictly using live instruments]
- Sound of Ceres – Hand of Winter (Act So Big Forest Christmas version) [Early version of the song discussed in the Ep 2 Nervous Nelly of the week segment]
- Candy Claws – Snowflake Eel Wish [An example of Sound of Ceres’ previous incarnation, Candy Claws, sounding ‘nervous’ via sporadic distortion and high compression]
- Sam Prekop – Faces and People [The only song on Sam Prekop’s self-titled album more electronically influenced than ‘So Shy’]
- The Sea and Cake – Four Corners [An example of the more rhythmic-driven rock band fronted by Sam Prekop]
Playlist 3: Songs referenced in NNR 2 Part 2
- Mouse on Mars – Owai [Ep 3 Nervous Nelly of the week]
- Floor Baba – Explosion [Ep 3 Nervous network #1]
- Floor Baba – Implosion [Ep 3 Nervous network #2]
- Zonotope – Excellent Realms [Ep 3 Access spotlight]
- Múm – Sunday Night Just Keeps on Rolling [Ep 4 Nervous Nelly of the week]
- Sound of Ceres – Eden V [Ep 4 Nervous network #1]
- Sound of Ceres – Eden V (Demonstration) [Ep 4 Nervous network #2]
- Dendy Crew – Noonday Devil [Ep 4 Access spotlight #1]
- Dendy Crew – Boomer Land (Instrumental) [Ep 4 Access spotlight #2]
Playlist 4: NNR 2 Part 2 Further Listening
- Mouse on Mars – Tux & Damask [An example of the more upbeat electronica from Instrumentals’ sister album, Autoditacker]
- Mouse on Mars – Pegel Gesetzt [An example of the slower paced songs on Instrumentals]
- Múm – Bak Þitt Er Sem Rennibraut [An example of Múm’s output before their debut album, featuring field recordings and even crustier synths and samples]
- Hell Orbs – Boomer Land [Language warning! The complete ‘Boomer Land’, featuring lyrics from internet comedian Drew Toothpaste over a Dance Dance Revolution-inspired beat]
Playlist 5: Songs referenced in NNR 2 Part 3
- Cate Le Bon – What’s Not Mine [Ep 5 Nervous Nelly of the week]
- So – 03 [Ep 5 Nervous network]
- Atlas Sound – Heatwave [Ep 5 Access spotlight]
- Animal Collective – #1 [Ep 6 Nervous Nelly of the week]
- Mice Parade – My Workday in May [Ep 6 Nervous network]
- Acreil – Newdrum7 [Ep 6 Access spotlight]
Playlist 6: NNR 2 Part 3 Further Listening
- Cate Le Bon – Miami [An example of Cate Le Bon’s more recent, less 70s new wave inspired output]
- Oval – Momentan VR [An example of an Oval collaboration with another artist, Christophe Charles, for the album Dok, this time working with field recordings instead of a musical performance]
- Animal Collective – Visiting Friends [An example of a pre-Strawberry Jam song by Animal Collective, more acoustic focused but still with enough electronic distortion to keep things psychedelic]
- Gyms – Op. 40 No. 6: Pastorale (Casioed-On Kapustin) [An example of STAFFcirc’s other projects, this one being a synth cover of Nikolai Kapustin, a la Wendy Carlos, but with digital composition]
Playlist 7: Songs referenced in NNR 2 Part 4
- David Grubbs – Third Salutation [Ep 7 Nervous Nelly of the week]
- Aki Tsuyuko – Aquilo [Ep 7 Nervous Network]
- Stereolab – Speck Voice [Ep 7 Access spotlight]
- Mice Parade – Eyes See Stars [Ep 8 Nervous Nelly of the week]
- Jan Jelinek – Morphing Leadgitarre Rückwärts [Ep 8 Nervous network]
- Squarepusher – Eviscerate Version [Ep 8 Access spotlight]
Playlist 8: NNR 2 Part 4 Further Listening
- David Grubbs – Ornamental Hermit [An example of Grubbs’ ‘traditional rock band’ composition, and the closest thing the album The Plain Where the Palace Stood has to a title track]
- Gastr del Sol – The Wrong Soundings [An example of the deconstructed rock compositions from Grubb’s old band that he brings over to his solo work]
- Mice Parade – One Road Led to Columbia [An example of Mice Parade’s early studio/live hybridisation, with this one being pieced together from recordings of live shows]
- Mice Parade – Open Air Dance [An example of an early non-loop based but still entirely solo Mice Parade track, using overdubs to record all parts]
Playlist 9: Songs referenced in NNR 2 Part 5
- Mega Flare – It’s Alright [Ep 9 Nervous Nelly of the week]
- Sweet Trip – Fruitcake and Cookies [Ep 9 Nervous network]
- Aki Tsuyuko – We Are Sharing [Ep 9 Access spotlight]
- Seefeel – Rip-run [Ep 10 Nervous Nelly of the week]
- Belfi / Grubbs / Pilia – City Rats on a Mountain Pass [Ep 10 Nervous network #1]
- Belfi / Grubbs / Pilia – Onrushing Cloud [Ep 10 Nervous network #2]
- Martin Courtney – The Zoo [Ep 10 Access spotlight]
- Tortoise ft. Georgia Hubley – Yonder Blue [Ep 11 Nervous Nelly of the week]
- Nobukazu Takemura – Souvenir in Chicago [Ep 11 Nervous network]
Playlist 10: NNR 2 Part 5 Further Listening
- Shnabubula – SNESology [An example of ‘digital fusion’, in this case using video game soundfonts to create new music, occuring before the formulation of Bitpuritans/STAFFcirc]
- Aki Tsuyuko – Forest in July [An example of another of Aki Tsuyuko’s extended live performances uploaded directly online]
Bailey Wall
March 8th 2022Read more by Bailey Wall
