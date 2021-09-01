Logo for the show Nervous Nellies

On Air

NERVOUS NELLIES REWIND – PART 1

NNR logo

Nervous Nellies Rewind is a compilation podcast of clips from the April-July 2021 radio season of Nervous Nellies. Part 1 includes the ‘Nervous Nelly of the week’ and ‘Nervous tic of the week’ segments from episodes 1-3. Check below for a playlist with all songs referenced in these segments, plus a further listening playlist!

Playlist 1: Songs referenced in NNR Part 1

  1. Cocteau Twins – Lazy Calm [Ep 1 Nervous Nelly of the week]
  2. Flume x Toro y Moi – The Difference (slowboi version) [Ep 2 Nervous tic of the week]
  3. Aki Tsuyuko – Moriji [Ep 2 Nervous Nelly of the week]
  4. Tujiko Noriko & Nobukazu Takemura – Outside of the Picture [Ep 2 Nervous tic of the week #1]
  5. Jerry Paper – Synthesized Mind [Ep 2 Nervous tic of the week #2]
  6. Black Dice – Smiling Off [Ep 3 Nervous Nelly of the week]
  7. Plug – Military Jazz [Ep 3 Nervous tic of the week]

Playlist 2: NNR Part 1 further listening

  1. Cocteau Twins – Pandora (For Cindy) [An example of a more typical/non-ambient Cocteau Twins song]
  2. Black Dice – Seabird [An example of the extended noise jam era of Black Dice from ’02-’04]
  3. Squarepusher – Sarcacid Part 1 [An example of an artist said to be influenced by Plug’s use of the amen break in drum’n’bass]

Follow along on Facebook at Nervous Nellies and @nervous.nellies on Instagram.

September 1st 2021
Read more by Bailey Wall
Category: ,
Topics:
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Nervous Nellies

Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 2 EPISODE 12 PLAYLIST (5/07/21)

And that’s a wrap for the season!

Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 2 EPISODE 11 PLAYLIST (28/06/21)

The penultimate episode of Nervous Nellies is here!

Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 2 EPISODE 10 PLAYLIST (21/06/21)

Lock your doors, it’s Nervous Nellies episode 10!

Related Content

PR2
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Dear Sunday - The Hoist

Screen Shot 2021-08-14 at 1.59.38 pm
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with D'Arcy Spiller - The Hoist

image002
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Human Movement and Made in Paris - The Hoist