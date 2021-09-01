On Air
NERVOUS NELLIES REWIND – PART 1
Nervous Nellies Rewind is a compilation podcast of clips from the April-July 2021 radio season of Nervous Nellies. Part 1 includes the ‘Nervous Nelly of the week’ and ‘Nervous tic of the week’ segments from episodes 1-3. Check below for a playlist with all songs referenced in these segments, plus a further listening playlist!
Playlist 1: Songs referenced in NNR Part 1
- Cocteau Twins – Lazy Calm [Ep 1 Nervous Nelly of the week]
- Flume x Toro y Moi – The Difference (slowboi version) [Ep 2 Nervous tic of the week]
- Aki Tsuyuko – Moriji [Ep 2 Nervous Nelly of the week]
- Tujiko Noriko & Nobukazu Takemura – Outside of the Picture [Ep 2 Nervous tic of the week #1]
- Jerry Paper – Synthesized Mind [Ep 2 Nervous tic of the week #2]
- Black Dice – Smiling Off [Ep 3 Nervous Nelly of the week]
- Plug – Military Jazz [Ep 3 Nervous tic of the week]
Playlist 2: NNR Part 1 further listening
- Cocteau Twins – Pandora (For Cindy) [An example of a more typical/non-ambient Cocteau Twins song]
- Black Dice – Seabird [An example of the extended noise jam era of Black Dice from ’02-’04]
- Squarepusher – Sarcacid Part 1 [An example of an artist said to be influenced by Plug’s use of the amen break in drum’n’bass]
Follow along on Facebook at Nervous Nellies and @nervous.nellies on Instagram.
Bailey Wall
September 1st 2021Read more by Bailey Wall
Category: Audio, Podcast
Topics: Music
Tags: ambient, electronic, Instrumental, podcast
