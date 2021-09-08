Logo for the show Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES REWIND – PART 2

Part 2 of Nervous Nellies Rewind includes the ‘Nervous Nelly of the week’ and ‘Nervous tic of the week’ from episodes 4-5 of the April-July 2021 radio season. Check below for a playlist with all songs referenced in these segments, plus a further listening playlist!

Playlist 1: Songs referenced in NNR Part 2





  1. Nobukazu Takemura – Wandering [Ep 4 Nervous Nelly of the week]
  2. Mice Parade – The Lonely Lounge Piano Player’s Lost in His Little World [Ep 4 Nervous tic of the week]
  3. KungFuFurby – Null and Void [Ep 5 Nervous Nelly of the week]
  4. Oval – Cross Selling [Ep 5 Nervous tic of the week #1]
  5. Oval – Metallic [Ep 5 Nervous tic of the week #2]

Playlist 2: NNR Part 2 further listening

  1. Nobukazu Takemura – Phases of the moon [A song from Takemura’s debut smooth jazz album]
  2. Nobukazu Takemura – Icefall [An example of Takemura’s more abrasive/experimental electronic output]
  3. Zackery Wilson – A Rash Decision (Battletoads & Double Dragon) [A song from STAFFcirc, the spiritual successor to the music label Bitpuritans, which often uses video game soundfonts in its songs]
  4. Oval – Tweakk [Exhibit A of Oval using individual samples in different songs to create new compositions during ’99-’01. Note the song’s beginning]
  5. Oval – Twi [Exhibit B – the beginning of ‘Tweakk’ gets sampled from 0:37]

Follow along on Facebook at Nervous Nellies and @nervous.nellies on Instagram.

September 8th 2021
