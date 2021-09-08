NERVOUS NELLIES REWIND – PART 2

Part 2 of Nervous Nellies Rewind includes the ‘Nervous Nelly of the week’ and ‘Nervous tic of the week’ from episodes 4-5 of the April-July 2021 radio season. Check below for a playlist with all songs referenced in these segments, plus a further listening playlist!

Playlist 1: Songs referenced in NNR Part 2



<a href="https://nobukazutakemura.bandcamp.com/album/10th">10th by Nobukazu Takemura</a>

<a href="https://miceparade.bandcamp.com/album/ramda">Ramda by Mice Parade</a>

<a href="https://bitpuritans.bandcamp.com/album/2a03-puritans">2A03 PURITANS by KungFuFurby</a>

<a href="https://oval.bandcamp.com/album/94diskont-remastered-2013-reissue">94diskont. (remastered 2013 reissue) by Oval</a>

<a href="https://oval.bandcamp.com/album/pre-commers">pre/commers by Oval</a>

Nobukazu Takemura – Wandering [Ep 4 Nervous Nelly of the week] Mice Parade – The Lonely Lounge Piano Player’s Lost in His Little World [Ep 4 Nervous tic of the week] KungFuFurby – Null and Void [Ep 5 Nervous Nelly of the week] Oval – Cross Selling [Ep 5 Nervous tic of the week #1] Oval – Metallic [Ep 5 Nervous tic of the week #2]

Playlist 2: NNR Part 2 further listening



Nobukazu Takemura – Phases of the moon [A song from Takemura’s debut smooth jazz album] Nobukazu Takemura – Icefall [An example of Takemura’s more abrasive/experimental electronic output] Zackery Wilson – A Rash Decision (Battletoads & Double Dragon) [A song from STAFFcirc, the spiritual successor to the music label Bitpuritans, which often uses video game soundfonts in its songs] Oval – Tweakk [Exhibit A of Oval using individual samples in different songs to create new compositions during ’99-’01. Note the song’s beginning] Oval – Twi [Exhibit B – the beginning of ‘Tweakk’ gets sampled from 0:37]

