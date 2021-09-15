On Air
NERVOUS NELLIES REWIND – PART 3
Nervous Nellies Rewind Part 3 includes the Nervous Nelly and tic of the week from episodes 6-7 of the April-July 2021 radio season. Check below for a playlist with all songs referenced in these segments, plus a further listening playlist!
Playlist 1: Songs referenced in NNR Part 3
- Atlas Sound – Sunday Evening We Relaxed in Our Rooms and Called Each Other on the Phone [Ep 6 Nervous Nelly of the week]
- Talking Heads – The Overload [Ep 6 Nervous tic of the week]
- Stereolab – Retrograde Mirror Form [Ep 7 Nervous Nelly of the week]
- Nelward – Toy World [Ep 7 Nervous tic of the week]
Playlist 2: NNR Part 3 further listening
- Deerhunter – What Happens to People? [An example of Deerhunter’s output, the band that Bradford Cox (Atlas Sound) fronts]
- Atlas Sound – Stationary Blood [An example of Atlas Sound’s more bedroom rock sounding output]
- Stereolab – Puncture in the Radax Permutation [An example of Stereolab’s output at the turn of the century, with full access to brass, strings and other orchestral, easy listening elements]
- Stereolab – We’re Not Adult Orientated [An example of Stereolab’s early output, mixing drone with garage rock and singsong harmonies]
- Floor Baba – Whirlwind [A STAFFcirc contributor who under this moniker makes modern electronic music with video game adjacent synths – this one to me sounds inspired by Kirby 64]
- Jammin’ Sam Miller – DK Island Swing (Restored) [An example a video game song being ‘restored’ by finding the uncompressed synth presets used for the soundfont and plugging them back into the arrangement]
Follow along on Facebook at Nervous Nellies and @nervous.nellies on Instagram.
Bailey Wall
September 15th 2021Read more by Bailey Wall
Category: Audio, Podcast
Topics: Music
Tags: ambient, electronic, Instrumental, podcast
More by Nervous Nellies
NERVOUS NELLIES REWIND – PART 2
Part 2 of Nervous Nellies Rewind includes the ‘Nervous Nelly of the week’ and ‘Nervous tic of the week’ from episodes 4-5 of […]
NERVOUS NELLIES REWIND – PART 1
Nervous Nellies Rewind is a compilation podcast of clips from the April-July 2021 radio season of Nervous Nellies.