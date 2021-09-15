Logo for the show Nervous Nellies

On Air

NERVOUS NELLIES REWIND – PART 3

NNR logo

Nervous Nellies Rewind Part 3 includes the Nervous Nelly and tic of the week from episodes 6-7 of the April-July 2021 radio season. Check below for a playlist with all songs referenced in these segments, plus a further listening playlist!

Playlist 1: Songs referenced in NNR Part 3

  1. Atlas Sound – Sunday Evening We Relaxed in Our Rooms and Called Each Other on the Phone [Ep 6 Nervous Nelly of the week]
  2. Talking Heads – The Overload [Ep 6 Nervous tic of the week]
  3. Stereolab – Retrograde Mirror Form [Ep 7 Nervous Nelly of the week]
  4. Nelward – Toy World [Ep 7 Nervous tic of the week]

Playlist 2: NNR Part 3 further listening

  1. Deerhunter – What Happens to People? [An example of Deerhunter’s output, the band that Bradford Cox (Atlas Sound) fronts]
  2. Atlas Sound – Stationary Blood [An example of Atlas Sound’s more bedroom rock sounding output]
  3. Stereolab – Puncture in the Radax Permutation [An example of Stereolab’s output at the turn of the century, with full access to brass, strings and other orchestral, easy listening elements]
  4. Stereolab – We’re Not Adult Orientated [An example of Stereolab’s early output, mixing drone with garage rock and singsong harmonies]
  5. Floor Baba – Whirlwind [A STAFFcirc contributor who under this moniker makes modern electronic music with video game adjacent synths – this one to me sounds inspired by Kirby 64]
  6. Jammin’ Sam Miller – DK Island Swing (Restored) [An example a video game song being ‘restored’ by finding the uncompressed synth presets used for the soundfont and plugging them back into the arrangement]

Follow along on Facebook at Nervous Nellies and @nervous.nellies on Instagram.

September 15th 2021
Read more by Bailey Wall
Category: ,
Topics:
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Nervous Nellies

NNR logo
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES REWIND – PART 2

Part 2 of Nervous Nellies Rewind includes the ‘Nervous Nelly of the week’ and ‘Nervous tic of the week’ from episodes 4-5 of […]

NNR logo
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES REWIND – PART 1

Nervous Nellies Rewind is a compilation podcast of clips from the April-July 2021 radio season of Nervous Nellies.

Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 2 EPISODE 12 PLAYLIST (5/07/21)

And that’s a wrap for the season!

Related Content

the-hoist
The Hoist

Hoist Hot Hits v.55

Cannes,,France,-,May,19:,Singer,Kayne,West,Drive,A
Panorama Logo
Panorama

After a bunch of delay, Kanye West finally releases 'Donda'.

PR2
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Dear Sunday - The Hoist