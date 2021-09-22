Nervous Nellies Rewind Part 4 includes noteworthy segments from episodes 8-9 of the April-July 2021 radio season of Nervous Nellies. Check below for a playlist with all songs referenced in these segments, plus a further listening playlist!

Playlist 1: Songs referenced in NNR Part 4

<a href="https://broadcast.bandcamp.com/album/the-future-crayon">The Future Crayon by Broadcast</a>

<a href="https://tortoise.bandcamp.com/album/tnt">TNT by Tortoise</a>

<a href="https://thedylangroup.bandcamp.com/album/ur-klang-search">Ur-klang Search by The Dylan Group</a>

<a href="https://ericcopeland.bandcamp.com/album/joke-in-the-hole">Joke In The Hole by Eric Copeland</a>

Broadcast – Chord Simple [Ep 8 Nervous Nelly of the week] Tortoise – In Sarah, Mencken, Christ, and Beethoven There Were Women and Men [Ep 8 Nervous tic of the week] The Dylan Group – Division Long [Ep 9 Nervous Nelly of the week] Eric Copeland – Grapes [Ep 9 Nervous tic of the week]

Playlist 2: NNR Part 4 further listening

Broadcast – America’s Boy [A song from the Broadcast album Tender Buttons] Broadcast & The Focus Group – The Be Colony [A song from the album Broadcast & The Focus Group Investigate Witch Cults of the Radio Age] Tortoise – Cornpone Brunch [A song from Tortoise’s debut, self-titled album, where they presented themselves as a rock band without a centre] The Dylan Group – Towers of Dub [An example of the Dylan Group adapting electronic music using live instrumentation] The Orb – Towers of Dub [The original song, to compare the Dylan Group cover against] Eric Copeland – Alien in a Garbage Dump [An example of one of Copeland’s more abrasive/experimental sound collages]

