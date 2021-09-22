On Air
NERVOUS NELLIES REWIND – PART 4
Nervous Nellies Rewind Part 4 includes noteworthy segments from episodes 8-9 of the April-July 2021 radio season of Nervous Nellies. Check below for a playlist with all songs referenced in these segments, plus a further listening playlist!
Playlist 1: Songs referenced in NNR Part 4
- Broadcast – Chord Simple [Ep 8 Nervous Nelly of the week]
- Tortoise – In Sarah, Mencken, Christ, and Beethoven There Were Women and Men [Ep 8 Nervous tic of the week]
- The Dylan Group – Division Long [Ep 9 Nervous Nelly of the week]
- Eric Copeland – Grapes [Ep 9 Nervous tic of the week]
Playlist 2: NNR Part 4 further listening
- Broadcast – America’s Boy [A song from the Broadcast album Tender Buttons]
- Broadcast & The Focus Group – The Be Colony [A song from the album Broadcast & The Focus Group Investigate Witch Cults of the Radio Age]
- Tortoise – Cornpone Brunch [A song from Tortoise’s debut, self-titled album, where they presented themselves as a rock band without a centre]
- The Dylan Group – Towers of Dub [An example of the Dylan Group adapting electronic music using live instrumentation]
- The Orb – Towers of Dub [The original song, to compare the Dylan Group cover against]
- Eric Copeland – Alien in a Garbage Dump [An example of one of Copeland’s more abrasive/experimental sound collages]
Bailey Wall
September 22nd 2021Read more by Bailey Wall
Category: Audio, Podcast
Topics: Music
Tags: ambient, electronic, Instrumental, podcast
