NERVOUS NELLIES REWIND – PART 4

Nervous Nellies Rewind Part 4 includes noteworthy segments from episodes 8-9 of the April-July 2021 radio season of Nervous Nellies. Check below for a playlist with all songs referenced in these segments, plus a further listening playlist!

Playlist 1: Songs referenced in NNR Part 4




  1. Broadcast – Chord Simple [Ep 8 Nervous Nelly of the week]
  2. Tortoise – In Sarah, Mencken, Christ, and Beethoven There Were Women and Men [Ep 8 Nervous tic of the week]
  3. The Dylan Group – Division Long [Ep 9 Nervous Nelly of the week]
  4. Eric Copeland – Grapes [Ep 9 Nervous tic of the week]

Playlist 2: NNR Part 4 further listening

  1. Broadcast – America’s Boy [A song from the Broadcast album Tender Buttons]
  2. Broadcast & The Focus Group – The Be Colony [A song from the album Broadcast & The Focus Group Investigate Witch Cults of the Radio Age]
  3. Tortoise – Cornpone Brunch [A song from Tortoise’s debut, self-titled album, where they presented themselves as a rock band without a centre]
  4. The Dylan Group – Towers of Dub [An example of the Dylan Group adapting electronic music using live instrumentation]
  5. The Orb – Towers of Dub [The original song, to compare the Dylan Group cover against]
  6. Eric Copeland – Alien in a Garbage Dump [An example of one of Copeland’s more abrasive/experimental sound collages]

Follow along on Facebook at Nervous Nellies and @nervous.nellies on Instagram.

September 22nd 2021
Read more by Bailey Wall
