NERVOUS NELLIES REWIND – PART 5
The 5th and final Nervous Nellies Rewind covers segments from episodes 10-12 of the April-July 2021 radio season of Nervous Nellies. Check below for a playlist with all songs referenced in these segments, plus a further listening playlist!
Playlist 1: Songs referenced in NNR Part 5
- Dan Deacon – Take It to the Max [Ep 10 Nervous Nelly of the week]
- Avey Tare & Kría Brekkan – Opís Helpus [Ep 10 Nervous tic of the week]
- Jerry Paper – Fuzzy Logic [Ep 11 Nervous Nelly of the week]
- Gastr del Sol – Dry Bones in the Valley [Ep 11 Nervous tic of the week]
- Disco Inferno – Summer’s Last Sound [Ep 12 Nervous Nelly of the week]
- Seefeel – Time to Find Me (Come Inside) [Ep 12 Nervous tic of the week #1]
- Seefeel – CH-Vox [Ep 12 Nervous tic of the week #2]
Playlist 2: NNR Part 5 further listening
- Dan Deacon – The Crystal Cat [An example of Dan Deacon’s more electro-pop sounding work]
- Gastr del Sol – Hello Spiral [An example of a more typical song from the Gastr del Sol album Upgrade & Afterlife]
- Disco Inferno – Lost in Fog [An example of a late-career Disco Inferno song with all instruments hooked up to samplers]
Bailey Wall
September 29th 2021Read more by Bailey Wall
Category: Audio, Podcast
Topics: Music
Tags: ambient, electronic, Instrumental, podcast
