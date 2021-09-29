Logo for the show Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES REWIND – PART 5

The 5th and final Nervous Nellies Rewind covers segments from episodes 10-12 of the April-July 2021 radio season of Nervous Nellies. Check below for a playlist with all songs referenced in these segments, plus a further listening playlist!

Playlist 1: Songs referenced in NNR Part 5

  1. Dan Deacon – Take It to the Max [Ep 10 Nervous Nelly of the week]
  2. Avey Tare & Kría Brekkan – Opís Helpus [Ep 10 Nervous tic of the week]
  3. Jerry Paper – Fuzzy Logic [Ep 11 Nervous Nelly of the week]
  4. Gastr del Sol – Dry Bones in the Valley [Ep 11 Nervous tic of the week]
  5. Disco Inferno – Summer’s Last Sound [Ep 12 Nervous Nelly of the week]
  6. Seefeel – Time to Find Me (Come Inside) [Ep 12 Nervous tic of the week #1]
  7. Seefeel – CH-Vox [Ep 12 Nervous tic of the week #2]

Playlist 2: NNR Part 5 further listening

  1. Dan Deacon – The Crystal Cat [An example of Dan Deacon’s more electro-pop sounding work]
  2. Gastr del Sol – Hello Spiral [An example of a more typical song from the Gastr del Sol album Upgrade & Afterlife]
  3. Disco Inferno – Lost in Fog [An example of a late-career Disco Inferno song with all instruments hooked up to samplers]

Follow Nervous Nellies on Facebook and @nervous.nellies on Instagram for updates on future Nervous Nellies content!

September 29th 2021
Read more by Bailey Wall
