On Air
NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 1 EPISODE 1 + PLAYLIST (16/03/22)
Nervous Nellies comes back with a vengeance (and episode 1)! Check below for a podcast of the episode and a playlist of the songs aired, and see further down for the setlist in Social Media Form.
Tune into SYN each Wednesday from 10-11pm, and follow Nervous Nellies on Facebook and @nervous.nellies on Instagram.
Bailey Wall
March 16th 2022Read more by Bailey Wall
Category: Audio, Playlist, Podcast
Topics: Music
Tags: ambient, electronic, Instrumental, season 1 2022
More by Nervous Nellies
NERVOUS NELLIES REWIND 2 – PARTS 1-5
Nervous Nellies Rewind 2 is a compilation podcast of clips from the October-December 2021 radio season of Nervous Nellies.
NERVOUS NELLIES REWIND – SISTERS WITH TRANSISTORS REVIEW
This special Nervous Nellies Rewind podcast instalment includes a review and transcript of the documentary Sisters with Transistors from the October-December 2021 […]