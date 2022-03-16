Logo for the show Nervous Nellies

On Air

NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 1 EPISODE 1 + PLAYLIST (16/03/22)

Logo for the show Nervous Nellies

Nervous Nellies comes back with a vengeance (and episode 1)! Check below for a podcast of the episode and a playlist of the songs aired, and see further down for the setlist in Social Media Form.

Tune into SYN each Wednesday from 10-11pm, and follow Nervous Nellies on Facebook and @nervous.nellies on Instagram.

March 16th 2022
Read more by Bailey Wall
Category: , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactVaccine Roadmap & SYNMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Nervous Nellies

logo for Nervous Nellies Rewind
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES REWIND 2 – PARTS 1-5

Nervous Nellies Rewind 2 is a compilation podcast of clips from the October-December 2021 radio season of Nervous Nellies.

logo for Nervous Nellies Rewind
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES REWIND – SISTERS WITH TRANSISTORS REVIEW

This special Nervous Nellies Rewind podcast instalment includes a review and transcript of the documentary Sisters with Transistors from the October-December 2021 […]

Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 4 EPISODE 11 PLAYLIST (13/12/21)

And that’s a wrap! Again!

Related Content

Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 4 EPISODE 10 PLAYLIST (6/12/21)

Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 4 EPISODE 9 PLAYLIST (29/11/21)

Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 4 EPISODE 8 PLAYLIST (22/11/21)