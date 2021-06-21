On Air
NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 2 EPISODE 10 PLAYLIST (21/06/21)
Lock your doors, it’s Nervous Nellies episode 10! Only one song is missing from the partial playlist embed, so check below for the lone straggler and see further down for the full setlist in its on-air order.
Tune into SYN each Monday from 10-11pm, and follow Nervous Nellies on Facebook and @nervous.nellies on Instagram.
Bailey Wall
June 21st 2021
Category: Audio, Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: ambient, electronic, Instrumental, Season 2 2021
