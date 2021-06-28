On Air
NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 2 EPISODE 11 PLAYLIST (28/06/21)
The penultimate episode of Nervous Nellies is here! Check below for a partial playlist, and see further down for linkouts to the lone straggler + the full setlist.
Tune into SYN Monday from 10-11pm for the final episode of the season, and follow Nervous Nellies on Facebook and @nervous.nellies on Instagram.
Bailey Wall
June 28th 2021Read more by Bailey Wall
Category: Audio, Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: ambient, electronic, Instrumental, Season 2 2021
