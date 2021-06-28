NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 2 EPISODE 11 PLAYLIST (28/06/21)

The penultimate episode of Nervous Nellies is here! Check below for a partial playlist, and see further down for linkouts to the lone straggler + the full setlist.

<a href="https://anmlcollectve.bandcamp.com/album/keep-animal-collective">Keep + Animal Collective by Deakin</a>

Tune into SYN Monday from 10-11pm for the final episode of the season, and follow Nervous Nellies on Facebook and @nervous.nellies on Instagram.