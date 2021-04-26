On Air
NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 2 EPISODE 2 PLAYLIST (26/04/21)
Nervous Nellies week 2 is a go! Check below for a partial playlist, and see further down for linkouts to the stragglers + the full setlist.
Tune into SYN each Monday from 10-11pm, and follow Nervous Nellies on Facebook and @nervous.nellies on Instagram.
Bailey Wall
April 26th 2021Read more by Bailey Wall
Category: Audio, Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: ambient, electronic, Instrumental, Season 2 2021
More by Nervous Nellies
NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 2 EPISODE 1 PLAYLIST (19/04/21)
Nervous Nellies debuted on Monday with the following tunes!