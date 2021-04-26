NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 2 EPISODE 2 PLAYLIST (26/04/21)

Nervous Nellies week 2 is a go! Check below for a partial playlist, and see further down for linkouts to the stragglers + the full setlist.



<a href="https://oval.bandcamp.com/album/dok">Dok by Oval</a>

<a href="https://sexytoadsandfrogsfriendcircle.bandcamp.com/album/staffcirc-vol-2-ai-bomb-variations">STAFFcirc vol. 2 – AI BOMB VARIATIONS by Zoomlight</a>

<a href="https://sexytoadsandfrogsfriendcircle.bandcamp.com/album/staffcirc-vol-2-ai-bomb-variations">STAFFcirc vol. 2 – AI BOMB VARIATIONS by naruto x Aya Futatsuki x BouKiChi</a>



View this post on Instagram

Tune into SYN each Monday from 10-11pm, and follow Nervous Nellies on Facebook and @nervous.nellies on Instagram.