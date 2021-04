NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 2 EPISODE 2 PLAYLIST (26/04/21)

Nervous Nellies week 2 is a go! Check below for a partial playlist, and see further down for linkouts to the stragglers + the full setlist.



Dok by Oval

STAFFcirc vol. 2 – AI BOMB VARIATIONS by Zoomlight

STAFFcirc vol. 2 – AI BOMB VARIATIONS by naruto x Aya Futatsuki x BouKiChi



Tune into SYN each Monday from 10-11pm, and follow Nervous Nellies on Facebook and @nervous.nellies on Instagram.