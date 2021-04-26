Logo for the show Nervous Nellies

On Air

NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 2 EPISODE 2 PLAYLIST (26/04/21)

Logo for the show Nervous Nellies

Nervous Nellies week 2 is a go! Check below for a partial playlist, and see further down for linkouts to the stragglers + the full setlist.





View this post on Instagram

Tune into SYN each Monday from 10-11pm, and follow Nervous Nellies on Facebook and @nervous.nellies on Instagram.

April 26th 2021
Read more by Bailey Wall
Category: ,
Topics:
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Nervous Nellies

Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 2 EPISODE 1 PLAYLIST (19/04/21)

Nervous Nellies debuted on Monday with the following tunes!

Related Content

frisco - international disco
Frisco-international disco-syn media
Frisco

Frisco 07 | Forgotten gems (18/08/2020)

35846500_632119240479799_4052804275208716288_o
83159889_2974310285913004_4649508544113016832_o
Sunday Sweets

SUNDAY SWEETS: CHRISTOPHER PORT

12273710_876794542435427_5231209442448594280_o
the-hoist
The Hoist

Taylor Payne Interview