NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 2 EPISODE 3 PLAYLIST (03/05/21)

Nervous Nellies episode 3 aired with the following tunes! Embedding the partial playlist from one source and the lone straggler from another presents the songs slightly out of sequence though, so see further down for the full setlist.



<a href="https://candyclaws.bandcamp.com/album/glacier-prey">Glacier Prey by Candy Claws</a>



View this post on Instagram

Tune into SYN each Monday from 10-11pm, and follow Nervous Nellies on Facebook and @nervous.nellies on Instagram.