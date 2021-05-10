Logo for the show Nervous Nellies

On Air

NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 2 EPISODE 4 PLAYLIST (10/05/21)

Logo for the show Nervous Nellies

The playlist for Nervous Nellies episode 4 is here for your listening pleasure. Every track except one is in the embedded partial playlist, so check below for the lone straggler and full setlist.


View this post on Instagram

Tune into SYN each Monday from 10-11pm, and follow Nervous Nellies on Facebook and @nervous.nellies on Instagram.

May 10th 2021
Read more by Bailey Wall
Category: ,
Topics:
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Nervous Nellies

Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 2 EPISODE 3 PLAYLIST (03/05/21)

Nervous Nellies episode 3 aired with the following tunes!

Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 2 EPISODE 2 PLAYLIST (26/04/21)

Nervous Nellies week 2 is a go!

Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 2 EPISODE 1 PLAYLIST (19/04/21)

Nervous Nellies debuted on Monday with the following tunes!

Related Content

frisco - international disco
Frisco-international disco-syn media
Frisco

Frisco 07 | Forgotten gems (18/08/2020)

35846500_632119240479799_4052804275208716288_o
83159889_2974310285913004_4649508544113016832_o
Sunday Sweets

SUNDAY SWEETS: CHRISTOPHER PORT

12273710_876794542435427_5231209442448594280_o
the-hoist
The Hoist

Taylor Payne Interview