NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 2 EPISODE 5 PLAYLIST (17/05/21)
New Nervous Nellies just dropped! This one’s episode 5. Check below for the partial playlist and stragglers, and see further down for the full setlist.
Tune into SYN each Monday from 10-11pm, and follow Nervous Nellies on Facebook and @nervous.nellies on Instagram.
Bailey Wall
May 17th 2021Read more by Bailey Wall
Category: Audio, Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: ambient, electronic, Instrumental, Season 2 2021
