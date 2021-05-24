Logo for the show Nervous Nellies

On Air

NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 2 EPISODE 6 PLAYLIST (24/05/21)

Logo for the show Nervous Nellies

Your week just got a whole lot more nervous: it’s Nervous Nellies episode 6. Check below for the partial playlist and lone straggler, and see further down for the full setlist.

Tune into SYN each Monday from 10-11pm, and follow Nervous Nellies on Facebook and @nervous.nellies on Instagram.

May 24th 2021
Read more by Bailey Wall
Category: ,
Topics:
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Nervous Nellies

Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 2 EPISODE 5 PLAYLIST (17/05/21)

New Nervous Nellies just dropped! This one’s episode 5.

Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 2 EPISODE 4 PLAYLIST (10/05/21)

The playlist for Nervous Nellies episode 4 is here for your listening pleasure.

Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 2 EPISODE 3 PLAYLIST (03/05/21)

Nervous Nellies episode 3 aired with the following tunes!

Related Content

Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 2 EPISODE 2 PLAYLIST (26/04/21)

Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 2 EPISODE 1 PLAYLIST (19/04/21)

frisco - international disco
Frisco-international disco-syn media
Frisco

Frisco 07 | Forgotten gems (18/08/2020)