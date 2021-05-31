NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 2 EPISODE 7 PLAYLIST (31/05/21)

Nervous energy is back in a big way in Nervous Nellies episode 7. Embedding the week’s tracks as a playlist + stragglers puts them slightly out of order, so see further down for the full setlist.

<a href="https://miceparade.bandcamp.com/album/collaborations">Collaborations by Mice Parade</a>

<a href="https://zonotope.bandcamp.com/album/excellent-realms">Excellent Realms by Zonotope™</a>

Tune into SYN each Monday from 10-11pm, and follow Nervous Nellies on Facebook and @nervous.nellies on Instagram.