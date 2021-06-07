On Air
NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 2 EPISODE 8 PLAYLIST (7/06/21)
People ask ‘What is Nervous Nellies?’ but not where it is — it’s right here, just in time for episode 8. And guess what, 2/3 into the season and for once all the songs are available to embed from the one source! So check below for the complete playlist, and see further down if you like seeing the full setlist in social media form.
Tune into SYN each Monday from 10-11pm, and follow Nervous Nellies on Facebook and @nervous.nellies on Instagram.
Bailey Wall
June 7th 2021Read more by Bailey Wall
Category: Audio, Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: ambient, electronic, Instrumental, Season 2 2021
