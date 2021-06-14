On Air
NERVOUS NELLIES – SEASON 2 EPISODE 9 PLAYLIST (14/06/21)
Music never sounded so nervous as in Nervous Nellies Episode 9!
In addition to the note about this week’s playlist in the Instagram post below, only a non-vocal version of track 7 is available to freely embed, so that’s another discrepancy between the on-air setlist and the online playlist. But that’s just part of the fun of sharing music digitally.
Tune into SYN each Monday from 10-11pm, and follow Nervous Nellies on Facebook and @nervous.nellies on Instagram.
Bailey Wall
June 14th 2021Read more by Bailey Wall
